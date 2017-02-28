BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Nestle Malaysia Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 66.9 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.25 billion rgt
* Proposed dividend of 130 sen per share
* Year ago profit attributable 99.8 million rgt; year ago revenue 1.20 billion rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.