BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Nestle Nigeria Plc:
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.28 billion naira versus 8.73 billion naira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 61.15 billion naira versus 36.13 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qe5KLA Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s5hywW Further company coverage: