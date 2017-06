June 14 NESTMEDIC SA:

* GETS 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM NCBIR (NATIONAL CENTER OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT) TO FINANCE FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF ITS DEVICE PREGNABIT

* PREGNABIT IS USED FOR REMOTE MONITORING OF FETAL WELL-BEING

* PREGNABIT IS USED FOR REMOTE MONITORING OF FETAL WELL-BEING

* TOTAL NET VALUE OF PROJECT IS 6.9 MILLION ZLOTYS