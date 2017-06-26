BRIEF-Marinus Pharma initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for Ganaxolone IV
* Marinus Pharmaceuticals- initiated its Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of Ganaxolone IV
June 26 NESTMEDIC SA:
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH POLISH MEDICAL NETWORK BLUE MEDICA SP. Z O.O.
* LETTER OF INTENT WITH BLUE MEDICA STARTS TALKS ON SETTING TERMS OF COOPERATION
* PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ITS PREGNABIT SYSTEM IN BLUE MEDICA NETWORK
* Hill-Rom - anticipates that it will incur after tax charges of approximately $30 million relating to Völker divestiture mainly in second half of fiscal 2017