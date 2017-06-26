June 26 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies says on June 19, co through unit entered into an equity implementation agreement with Cell C Proprietary Ltd - SEC filing

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - on June 19, in connection with equity implementation agreement, Net1 SA entered into a subscription agreement with Cell C

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies says equity implementation agreement also with 3C Telecommunications Proprietary Limited, certain other Cell C stakeholders

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies - pursuant to Cell C subscription agreement, Net1 SA to purchase about 75 million class 'A' shares for purchase price of $155.3 million in cash

* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - expects to fund subscription agreement through combination of cash resources and debt facility from South African banks Source text: (bit.ly/2sUGnh2) Further company coverage: