March 1 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc - Net1 extends blue label
subscription date and amends related guarantee; announces
proposed investments in Cell C and DNI
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says Net1, blue label have
accordingly agreed to extend subscription date from February 28,
2017, to no later than June 30, 2017
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says company has offered to
acquire a direct stake of 15% of issued share capital of Cell C
for a consideration of ZAR 2 billion
* Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc says intends to settle
purchase consideration for the two investments using a
combination of surplus cash, debt, new equity placement
