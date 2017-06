May 23 Net Element Inc:

* Net Element Inc says unit entered into a loan agreement, pursuant to loan agreement and note, borrower borrowed from lender $2 million - sec filing

* Net Element Inc - prior to maturity of loan, principal amount of loan will carry a floating interest rate of prime rate plus 6 pct per annum

* Net Element Inc - loan maturing and becoming due and payable in full on may 20, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2qTc9vY Further company coverage: