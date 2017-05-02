May 2 Net Insight

* Q1 operating earnings amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.8) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 6.8 (7.1) percent

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 110.4 (110.0) million, a decrease of -3.6 percent in comparable currencies

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings were SEK 8.9 (11.2) million, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.0 (9.9) percent

Says the quarter was characterized by normal quarterly fluctuations, strong underlying business, a stable flow of medium-sized deals, while there were no larger individual transactions in the period