May 2 Net Insight
* Q1 operating earnings amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.8) million,
corresponding to an operating margin of 6.8 (7.1) percent
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 110.4 (110.0) million, a
decrease of -3.6 percent in comparable currencies
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings were SEK 8.9 (11.2)
million, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 8.0
(9.9) percent
* Says the quarter was characterized by normal quarterly
fluctuations, strong underlying business, a stable flow of
medium-sized deals, while there were no larger individual
transactions in the period
