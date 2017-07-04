FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Net Insight Q2 sales down about 30 pct yoy
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 4, 2017 / 6:39 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Net Insight Q2 sales down about 30 pct yoy

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT

* Reg-Net Insight Reporting Weaker-Than-Expected Sales for the Second Quarter

* ‍Net Sales for q2 2017 Were Down by Some 30% on Corresponding Quarter of Previous Year.​

* ‍Second-Quarter Net Sales Are Expected at Sek 90 - 95 Million, Operating Loss in Sek 25 - 30 Million Interval​

* ‍Estimated Sales for Second Half-Year 2017 Will Be Consistent With Corresponding Period of 2016.​

* SAYS ‍SALES PROCESSES INVOLVE MORE PARTIES, TAKE LONGER AND ARE MORE COMPLEX THAN PREVIOUSLY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.