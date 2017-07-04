BRIEF-Net Insight Q2 sales down about 30 pct yoy

July 4 (Reuters) - NET INSIGHT
* Reg-Net Insight Reporting Weaker-Than-Expected Sales for the Second Quarter
* Net Sales for q2 2017 Were Down by Some 30% on Corresponding Quarter of Previous Year.
* Second-Quarter Net Sales Are Expected at Sek 90 - 95 Million, Operating Loss in Sek 25 - 30 Million Interval
* Estimated Sales for Second Half-Year 2017 Will Be Consistent With Corresponding Period of 2016.
* SAYS SALES PROCESSES INVOLVE MORE PARTIES, TAKE LONGER AND ARE MORE COMPLEX THAN PREVIOUSLY