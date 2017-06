June 12 NET INSIGHT:

* NET INSIGHT WINS ORDER FOR REGIONAL SPORTS EVENT IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

* ORDER WAS WON TOGETHER WITH TEKMARK, NET INSIGHT'S PARTNER IN REGION

* ORDER INCLUDES PRODUCTS AS WELL AS SERVICES AND DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE DURING Q2

* ORDER WAS WON TOGETHER WITH TEKMARK, NET INSIGHT'S PARTNER IN REGION