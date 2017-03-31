UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Net Marketing Co Ltd
* Says it third biggest shareholder, an investment partnership decreased voting power in the company to 0 percent, from 10.2 percent (660,000 share)
* Change occurred on March 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/0nFbKA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)