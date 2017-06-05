PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc
* Net1 announces the establishment of financial services ombudsman
* Net 1 ueps says advocate neville melville will oversee dispute resolution regarding co's financial services, product sales through units in south africa
* Advocate melville will commence with his activities with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.