BRIEF-CPH says FY loss for financial year S$1.7 million
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
Feb 27 Net263 Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net loss at 376.7 million yuan ($54.84 million) versus net profit of 58.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mlwj05
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY loss for the financial year s$1.7 million versus loss of s$943,000
* ACQUIRES THE REMAINING 36% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA FILM AB AND 15% IN SHORTCUT MEDIA GRAPHICS AB