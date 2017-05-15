BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Netcare Ltd:
* Unaudited Interim Group Results for the six months ended 31 March 2017
* Group revenue down 10.1% R16,912m (23.9% adverse variance in average exchange rate)
* Interim dividend per share 38.0c
* SA revenue up 2.3% R9,218m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company