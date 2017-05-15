May 15 Netcare Ltd:

* Unaudited Interim Group Results for the six months ended 31 March 2017

* Group revenue down 10.1% R16,912m (23.9% adverse variance in average exchange rate)

* Interim dividend per share 38.0c

* SA revenue up 2.3% R9,218m