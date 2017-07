July 27 (Reuters) - NETCARE LTD:

* JILL WATTS WILL BE RESIGNING AS A DIRECTOR OF BOARD AND AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF BMI HEALTHCARE WITH EFFECT FROM 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

* KARIN PRINS (DR PRINS) WILL BE TAKING OVER AS BMI HEALTHCARE'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017