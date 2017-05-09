May 9 Netcare Ltd:

* Says HY earnings and EPS are anticipated to be between 28.0% and 32.0% higher (26.0 cents and 29.7 cents) than those for previous comparable period

* Says HY headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) are anticipated to be between 17.0% and 21.0% higher than those for H1 2016