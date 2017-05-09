BRIEF-Neuron Bio announces advances in debt refinancing process
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS
May 9 Netcare Ltd:
* Says HY earnings and EPS are anticipated to be between 28.0% and 32.0% higher (26.0 cents and 29.7 cents) than those for previous comparable period
* Says HY headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) are anticipated to be between 17.0% and 21.0% higher than those for H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $270 million fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)