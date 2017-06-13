BRIEF-Tecon Biology plans convertible bonds issue, scraps 2016 share private placement
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.21 million) convertible bonds
June 13 Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd
* Qtrly loss attributable improved to RMB45.7 million compared to loss of RMB113.6 million for same period last year
* Qtrly revenue was RMB713.4 million, representing a 24.8% increase year-over-year
* Group is seeing significant ramp up of sales pipeline as group moves into peak season in Q2 of 2017 and Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 14