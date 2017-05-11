Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 NetEase Inc
* NetEase continues strong momentum and robust growth in the first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue RMB 13.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 11.86 billion
* Qtrly net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion net revenues for online games reached RMB10.7 billion an increase of 78.5%
* Qtrly gross profit came in at a solid RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion), an increase of 63.2% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices