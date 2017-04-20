BRIEF-Sina Corp announces distribution of Weibo shares
* Sina Corp - board has authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo Corp to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
April 20 NetEnt
* Says revenues for Q1 increased by 15.2 pct to SEK 398 million
* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 136 million, an increase of 6.3 pct
* Says for rest of 2017, we see conditions for continued solid growth
* Reuters poll: Netent Q1 revenues were seen at 401 million SEK, EBIT at 143 million SEK
* Says we foresee an ongoing need to invest during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE/MUMBAI May 26 Tech Mahindra Ltd , India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services.