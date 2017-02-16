Feb 16 NetEnt
* Revenues for Q4 increased by 23.9 pct to SEK 400 (323)
million
* Q4 operating profit amounted to SEK 156 (122) million
* Netent says for rest of 2017, we see conditions for
continued solid growth supported by a strong pipeline of new
games, growing market shares in uk, mobile growth, new customers
to launch, as well as our expansion in north america
* Netent says we foresee higher costs and an ongoing need to
invest during 2017
* Reuters poll: Netent Q4 revenues were seen at 407 million
SEK, EBIT at 143 million SEK, dividend at SEK 1.62 per share
