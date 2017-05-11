May 11 Netflix Inc

* Netflix announces 400 new jobs in Europe and two new European original series

* Expanding workforce complements $1.75 billion investment in European content, with at least 6 new European original projects to be announced in 2017

* The hub will employ initially a workforce of 170, growing to 345 by the end of 2017 and surpassing 400 by the end of 2018 Source: [nflx.it/2popXiq] Further company coverage: