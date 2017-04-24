BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Netflix Inc:
* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015
* Netflix Inc - chief product officer Neil Hunt 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $8.4 million in 2015
* Netflix Inc reports chief content officer Ted Sarandos' 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2op6oWJ) Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results