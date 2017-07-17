FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Netflix reports Q2 total earnings of $0.15 per share
July 17, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Netflix reports Q2 total earnings of $0.15 per share

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* Quarterly total earnings per share $0.15

* Quarterly revenue $2,785 million versus $2,105 million

* Sees Q3 total earnings per share $0.32

* Sees Q3 revenue $2,969 million

* 1.07 million U.S. streaming net additions in Q2 versus co's forecast of 0.6 million

* Sees 0.75 million U.S. streaming net additions in Q3

* 5.20 million total streaming net additions in Q2 versus co's forecast of 3.20 million

* Sees Q3 total streaming net additions of 4.40 million

* Sees Q3 total streaming revenue $2,859 million

* 4.14 million international streaming net additions in Q2

* Sees Q3 international streaming net additions 3.65 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $2.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q2, announced partnership with Altice/SFR france, whereby Netflix will be sold in a package with high speed internet and TV services

* Says Q2'17 free cash amounted to negative $608 million versus negative $254 million in the year ago quarter

* Says anticipate free cash flow of negative $2.0 billion to negative $2.5 billion for the full year 2017

* Says "we expect to be FCF negative for many years"‍​

* Says expect positive international contribution profit for the full year 2017​, at current f/x exchange rates‍​

* Says streaming membership grew more than expected, from 99 million to 104 million in quarter

* Says "crossed the symbolic milestones of 100m members and more international than domestic members" in quarter

* Says through H1 2017, operating margin was 7.1%, putting co on track for full year target of 7%, which co plans on growing in 2018 and beyond‍​

* Says Q2 EPS was on target at $0.15, as a greater than expected tax benefit offset a negative $64 million non-cash unrealized loss from euro bond Source text: bit.ly/2uwcIgS Further company coverage:

