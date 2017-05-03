BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Netgem Sa:
* Software agreement between ZTE and Netgem - partnership initiates in Mexico with TotalPlay
* Partnership starts in Mexico with fiber operator TotalPlay; beginning in Q2’2017 Source text: bit.ly/2pWwf8H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes