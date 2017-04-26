BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Netia SA:
* Q1 revenue 364.5 million zlotys ($93.74 million) versus 390.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 12.0 million zlotys versus loss of 10.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit 15.2 million zlotys versus 152,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8886 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes