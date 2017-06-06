U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Netlinkz Ltd :
* Entered into conditional subscription agreement with QMAC Capital International Partners LP
* QMAC agreed to subscribe for the issue of 315 million new fully paid ordinary shares in co at issue price of A$0.02 per share to raise A$6.3 million
* Remains in discussions with other interested parties seeking to invest; anticipates concluding these discussions within next 48 hours Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes