June 6 Netlinkz Ltd :

* Entered into conditional subscription agreement with QMAC Capital International Partners LP

* QMAC agreed to subscribe for the issue of 315 million new fully paid ordinary shares in co at issue price of A$0.02 per share to raise A$6.3 million

* Remains in discussions with other interested parties seeking to invest; anticipates concluding these discussions within next 48 hours