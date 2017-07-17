BRIEF-Netlist ‍files legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany, China​

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:
* Netlist Inc - filed legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany and China
* Netlist - filed proceedings against SK Hynix based on infringement of co's patents in Germany, China by SK Hynix LRDIMM enterprise memory products
* Netlist inc - German lawsuit against SK Hynix targets sale of SK Hynix LRDIMM either alone or installed in enterprise servers
* Netlist inc - lawsuit filed in Beijing, China against SK Hynix targets sale of SK Hynix LRDIMM to enterprise customers in china