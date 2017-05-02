BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
May 2 Netmedia SA:
* Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56 terminate shareholders' agreement
* Earlier on Oct.3, 2016 shareholders Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56 announced tender offer for the company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company