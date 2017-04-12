BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd
* Netshoes announces pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange
* Says initial public offering of 8.25 million common shares priced at $18.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results