May 22 Netsol Technologies Inc:
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months
ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous
financial statements
* Netsol technologies inc says misstatements were
identified in previous financial statements relating to
recording of revenue in proper period
* Netsol -quarterly financial statements for quarters ended
sept 30, 2015, dec 31, 2015, sept 31, 2016 and dec 31, 2016
should no longer be relied upon
Source text - bit.ly/2qIub3y
