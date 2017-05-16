UPDATE 2-Cost pressure dents Wolseley's U.S. business margins
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
May 16 Netsol Technologies Inc
* Netsol Technologies Inc files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pPV82g) Further company coverage:
* CEO sees better U.S. margins in Q4, into new financial year
June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.