BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Network-1 Technologies Inc
* Network-1 reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $6.221 million versus $5.19 million
* Network-1 technologies- increase of $1.03 million in revenue in quarter was due to growth in royalty revenue from network-1's licensees of its remote power patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company