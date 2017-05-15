May 15 Network-1 Technologies Inc

* Network-1 reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $6.221 million versus $5.19 million

* Network-1 technologies- increase of $1.03 million in revenue in quarter was due to growth in royalty revenue from network-1's licensees of its remote power patent