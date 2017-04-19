BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 19 Network18 Media & Investments Ltd
* March quarter consol net loss 333.2 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income 4.35 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 249.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 4.55 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2oKHtvi Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17