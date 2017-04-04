April 4 NetX Holdings Bhd :

* Unit entered into a licensing agreement with Payallz International Ltd

* Agreement for the licensing of asb’s products, based on a 50/50 revenue sharing model depending on the sale of the products

* Agreement will not have material effect on earnings of co for financial year ending 30 June 2017 until specific order is issued Source text : (bit.ly/2nSDlHG) Further company coverage: