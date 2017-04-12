BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 NetX Holdings Bhd:
* Unit entered into a technology collaboration agreement with XOX Wallet sdn. Bhd
* Agreement is expected to contribute positively in the next financial year ending 30 june 2018 onwards
* Agreement to develop electronic payment mobile exchange Source text: [bit.ly/2p79r2f] Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes