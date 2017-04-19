BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Netx Holdings Bhd:
* Unit entered into a technology partnership agreement with M3 Online sdn. bhd., to develop an electronic payment mobile exchange Source text: [bit.ly/2omkyDY] Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes