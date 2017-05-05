Taiwan stocks rally to fresh 17-year highs

TAIPEI, June 20 Taiwan stocks rose to fresh highs not seen in 17 years on Tuesday, helped by technology shares and tracking gains in overseas markets. As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.8 percent to 10,332.25. It was the highest level for the main index since it touched 10,328.98 on April 6, 2000. The index closed 0.9 percent higher in the previous session. The milestone comes after regional stocks rallied following a rebound in U.S. hi-tech share