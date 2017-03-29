New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Neuca SA:
* Plans to merge with Cefarm Czestochowa SA, DHA Dolpharma sp. Z o.o. and Promedic sp. z o.o. (acquired companies)
* It owns 100 percent stakes in the acquired companies
* The merger will be carried out through the transfer of assets of the acquired companies to Neuca(acquiring company)
* The transfer will be carried out without increasing the company's capital or exchanging the shares of the acquired companies for the shares of the acquiring company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.