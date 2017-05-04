May 4 Neuca SA:

* Plans to merge with Citodat SA, Torfarm Sp. z o.o. and Optima Radix Vita Plus Tadanco SA (the companies)

* It owns 100 percent in the companies

* To merge with the companies via the transfer of their assets to Neuca (acquiring company), without increasing the capital of the acquiring company and exchanging shares