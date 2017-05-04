PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Neuca SA:
* Plans to merge with Citodat SA, Torfarm Sp. z o.o. and Optima Radix Vita Plus Tadanco SA (the companies)
* It owns 100 percent in the companies
* To merge with the companies via the transfer of their assets to Neuca (acquiring company), without increasing the capital of the acquiring company and exchanging shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign