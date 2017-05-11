May 11 NEUCA SA:

* ITS UNIT, NEUCA MED SP. Z O. O., BUYS NIEPUBLICZNY ZAKLAD OPIEKI ZDROWOTNEJ "PRZYCHODNIA KRZYSZTOF" SP. Z O.O.

* ACQUIRED UNIT COVERS MORE THAN 10,000 PATIENTS