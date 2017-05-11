BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime reports further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
May 11 NEUCA SA:
* ITS UNIT, NEUCA MED SP. Z O. O., BUYS NIEPUBLICZNY ZAKLAD OPIEKI ZDROWOTNEJ "PRZYCHODNIA KRZYSZTOF" SP. Z O.O.
* ACQUIRED UNIT COVERS MORE THAN 10,000 PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc says announces further progress on non-core hotels strategy
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: