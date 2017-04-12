BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Neuralstem Inc
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury
* Neuralstem - New cohort of four patients will be added to ongoing phase 1 human clinical trial for NSI-566 spinal cord-derived neural stem cells
* Neuralstem - Amended protocol was approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, institutional review board at study site, University of California San Diego
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results