BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
May 31 Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* announces grant of two new patents for Trofinetide to 2032
* Says granted of two new patents in United States and Europe concerning use of Trofinetide to treat autism spectrum disorders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017