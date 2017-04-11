BRIEF-Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
April 11 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:
* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)
* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc- "Ingrezza will be in distribution channel next week and will be available through a select pharmacy network" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement