April 11 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc- "Ingrezza will be in distribution channel next week and will be available through a select pharmacy network"