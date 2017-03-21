BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
* Positive results from Kinect 3 phase iii study of Ingrezza (valbenazine) for treatment of tardive dyskinesia (td)
* Has submitted NDA to FDA for ingrezza and has been granted priority review with a pdufa action date of April 11, 2017
* Says Ingrezza was found to be generally well tolerated with adverse events consistent with those of prior studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.