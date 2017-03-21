March 21 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Positive results from Kinect 3 phase iii study of Ingrezza (valbenazine) for treatment of tardive dyskinesia (td)

* Has submitted NDA to FDA for ingrezza and has been granted priority review with a pdufa action date of April 11, 2017

* Says Ingrezza was found to be generally well tolerated with adverse events consistent with those of prior studies