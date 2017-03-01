March 1 NeuroDerm Ltd
* NeuroDerm achieves primary endpoint in ND0612H Phase II
trial for advanced Parkinson's disease; seeks broader EU label
based on indigo trial following EMA Meeting
* NeuroDerm Ltd - trial 006 demonstrated a statistically
significant and clinically meaningful reduction in off-time
* Says preliminary analysis of trial 006 demonstrated that
trial successfully met its primary, key secondary and additional
secondary endpoints
* NeuroDerm - Trial showed statistically significant
reduction in troublesome dyskinesia, complete reduction of
off-time to zero hours in 66% of responders
* NeuroDerm Ltd- NeuroDerm's iNDiGO phase III efficacy study
(trial 007) will be restarted and amended to support a broad
label claim in EU for ND0612
* Says has modified its EU clinical and regulatory
development strategy following a meeting with European Medicines
Agency
* NeuroDerm Ltd- It is anticipated that iNDiGO will be
completed in 2018, in parallel to ongoing long term beyond
safety trial (trial 012)
* NeuroDerm achieves primary endpoint in ND0612H phase II
trial for advanced Parkinson's disease; seeks broader EU label
based on iNDiGO trial following EMA Meeting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: