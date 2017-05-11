BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Neuroderm Ltd
* Neuroderm announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per ordinary share $0.50
* Research and development expenses were $10.1 million in three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $4.1 million in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account