May 8 NeuroMetrix Inc:

* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office

* Expects the three Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology patents to formally issue by Q3 of 2017

* Notices of Allowance has been issued also by Japan Patent Office, and State Intellectual Property Office of People's Republic of China