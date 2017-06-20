June 20 NEURON BIO SA:

* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS

* SAYS AGREES WITH GRUPO SAN JOSE'S PROPOSAL TO REPLACE EXISTING COLLATERAL WITH 10 YEAR MORTGAGE-SECURED LOAN

* SAYS CONTINUES NEGOTIATIONS WITH OTHER CREDITORS, IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS TO BOOST THE MOST PROFITABLE ACTIVITIES

Source text: bit.ly/2rLeSsQ

