BRIEF- ASJ announces exercise of options
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
May 10 NEURONES SA
* GROWTH UP 14.8% IN Q1 2017
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 125.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FORECASTS FOR 2017 REVENUES OF MORE THAN EUR 480 MILLION
* FORECASTS FOR 2017 AN OPERATING PROFIT OF BETWEEN 9% AND 9.5% OF REVENUES
* CATENA MEDIA ACQUIRES CASINO AFFILIATES MRGAMEZ AND SPIELEKISTE