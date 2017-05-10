May 10 NEURONES SA

* GROWTH UP 14.8% IN Q1 2017

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 125.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECASTS FOR 2017 REVENUES OF MORE THAN EUR 480 MILLION

* FORECASTS FOR 2017 AN OPERATING PROFIT OF BETWEEN 9% AND 9.5% OF REVENUES