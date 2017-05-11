BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
May 11 NEUROSOFT SOFTWARE PRODUCTION SA:
* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FY REVENUE EUR 8.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid